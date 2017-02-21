Award offering £25k and placements at Times, Observer and New Statesman now open to young journalists

Young journalists are being challenged to write a proposal for a 5,000-word story on British politics and government to be in with a chance of winning £25,000 and placements at three top political titles.

Journalists must be under the age of 27 to apply to the Anthony Howard Award, which is now open for entries.

The winner will write and research their proposed story while undertaking successive 14-week “fellowships” at the Times, Observer and New Statesman over a year and earning a salary of £25,000.

The Anthony Howard Award was set up by Haymarket Media Group in 2013 in memory of the political journalist and commentator who died in 2010 and was a friend of Haymarket founder Lord Heseltine.

Last year’s winner was Patrick Maguire (pictured top with Lord Heseltine), who proposed to examine the enduring consequences for those constituencies where the sitting MP chooses to resign the party whip or has it withdrawn.

Previous winners include Lucy Fisher, Ashley Cowburn and Henry Zeffman who have gone on to careers in political journalism

This year’s prize will be judged by Jeremy Paxman, Robert Harris, Peter Hennessy, Sir Jeremy Isaacs and Claire Tomalin.

Applicants should outline how they would research their proposal and include an example of their writing (max 800 words), published or unpublished, along with a one-page CV and contact details.

Send entries to anthonyhowardaward@gmail.com by 11.59pm on Sunday, 23 April.

Details and rules are available at anthonyhowardaward.org.uk alongside video interviews with past winners.

Picture: Sophia Evans