Attention party manifesto writers: Four easy ways to get UK to the top of World Press Freedom Index

It is perhaps no coincidence that countries with the best record for press freedom are also the richest and most successful.

On the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index map those at the top of the table are coloured white and include: Norway, Sweden, Germany, Holland and Denmark.

It should be a source of shame and sadness to our elected politicians that the UK is coloured yellow on the map and ranks alongside Trump’s America on the ‘could do better’ list at number 40.

The good news is that unlike the economy, Brexit and the NHS – the constraints to freedom of speech which are holding Britain back could be solved relatively easily. With general election party manifestos yet to be written, here a few ideas on how to give the UK back its rightful place as a bastion of press freedom: