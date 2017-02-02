David Hockney makes even bigger splash with new Sun masthead

Artist David Hockney has redesigned The Sun’s masthead for tomorrow’s edition.

Hockney, 79, who is said to be a long-standing fan of the paper said: “Once I thought about the idea, it didn’t take me long. The sun and The Sun. I love it.”

The A Bigger Splash painter utilised modern technology to create the design, opting to use a painting app on a tablet and drawing it with his thumb.

The Sun’s editor-in-chief Tony Gallagher said: “Nothing demonstrates the enduring position of The Sun in British culture like having Britain’s most-loved living artist redesign our logo.

“We’re immensely proud that we can offer Sun readers their own David Hockney, and incredibly grateful that he chose our newspaper.”

The Hockney edition of the newspaper, which will also feature an interview with the artist, is printed days before the opening of his biggest-ever exhibition at the Tate Britain on Thursday 9 February.

Fans of Hockney will be able to see more than 250 pieces of artwork, from his earlier pop art pictures to newer paintings in ultra-bright colours completed in 2016.

The Sun design will also be on display at the exhibition, along with other works created on an iPhone and a tablet.

The Hockney special edition will also feature an in-depth interview with the artist and his redesign will be promoted on billboards around London.