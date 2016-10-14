Around 60 staff either left or faced redundancy in months leading up to Sky News studio move

At least around 60 staff have either left Sky News or faced redundancy from the broadcaster in recent months, ahead of its move to new studios.

Sunrise breakfast show anchor Eamonn Holmes became the latest name to leave as he signed off for the last time yesterday after 11 years on the channel.

The move to the “glass box” studio this month – broadcasting is due to start on 24 October – was cited by Holmes and Sky News anchor Andrew Wilson in their parting speeches.

In an email to staff, Wilson said the move meant “if ever there were a moment to part with an organisation with which I share so much history, this is it”.

Announcing his departure in September, Holmes said: “New Studios mean a chance for wonderful new ideas and a new approach with new presenters.”

The studio will be based at a new facility on Sky’s campus in Isleworth, West London, not far from the current studios.

In July it was announced that up to 46 Sky studio staff faced redundancy as the broadcaster looked to replace crew with an automated camera and galleries system.

Sky said it would create 31 new roles in areas such as automation direction as a result of implementing the new system.

Along with Wilson, who had been at the broadcaster for 22 years, long-serving news anchors Lorna Dunkley and Samantha Simmonds have also left.

Jeremy Thompson, who anchors Sky’s early evening news bulletin, has also announced he will be retiring after the US presidential election.

Six jobs were put at risk as Sky News proposed scrapping dedicated TV business bulletins, with a new business correspondent and business producer set to be hired.

Business and consumer affairs correspondent Poppy Trowbridge became the third Sky News employee to join Whitehall after she left to become a special advisor to the chancellor in August.

A Sky spokesperson said: “A small number of staff have left in recent months in normal course of business as we review future plans and priorities.”