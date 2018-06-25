All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 25, 2018

Archant's in-house content agency relaunches quarterly Bentley car brand magazine

By Sam Forsdick Twitter

Archant has relaunched the Bentley Magazine following a new partnership with the prestige car brand with the publisher’s in-house content agency.

Bentley Motors announced Archant Dialogue as their content partners in January this year.

The quarterly magazine, first created in 2003, will contain news and in-depth coverage of Bentley’s car range, as well as news and features related to the interests of its affluent audience.

The cover star for the first, newly redesigned issue, is classical cellist Tina Guo who has worked on the soundtracks for Hollywood blockbusters.

According to Craig Nayman, Dialogue’s executive director, the magazine will reflect Bentley’s philosophy of “being extraordinary”.

He said: “In our initial pitch to Bentley we were asked to push the boundaries of the magazine, to really inspire the Bentley community and to produce something that reflects their philosophy of ‘being extraordinary’.

“I’m delighted that this re-launch delivers against this brief.

“Importantly, it was also engineered to deliver an attractive package for advertisers, which was immediately recognised and allowed us to bring some extremely high quality partners on board.”

Dialogue is also offering advertisers “sector exclusivity” as part of their new advertising model.

Agency director Zoe Francis-Cox said: “Our goal was to break the mould of automotive titles and create an extraordinary magazine for an extraordinary brand and our teams have exceeded this, delivering incredible quality for discerning customers and prospects.

“I’m looking forward to developing the relationship with Bentley Motors even further.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Facebook moves into print with UK quarterly title aimed at business leaders but claims it is not a 'magazine' Facebook moves into print with UK quarterly title aimed at business leaders but claims it is not a 'magazine'
  2. NRS: Daily Mail most popular UK newspaper in print and online with 23m readers a month NRS: Daily Mail most popular UK newspaper in print and online with 23m readers a month
  3. Times, Sun, Guardian and Telegraph create joint advertising platform to compete with Facebook and Google duopoly Times, Sun, Guardian and Telegraph create joint advertising platform to compete with Facebook and Google duopoly
  4. Telegraph joins four US and European publishers to launch collaborative investigation into misuse of big data Telegraph joins four US and European publishers to launch collaborative investigation into misuse of big data
  5. 'Excessive' detail in weekly's inquest report breached IPSO guidelines on reporting suicide 'Excessive' detail in weekly's inquest report breached IPSO guidelines on reporting suicide

Latest Jobs

Nearly 30 journalists claiming £250,000 in redundancy and notice payments after closure of View From newspaper series
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media

Official Entry Deadline 30 June

Enter Now!

CLOSE