Archant's in-house content agency relaunches quarterly Bentley car brand magazine

Archant has relaunched the Bentley Magazine following a new partnership with the prestige car brand with the publisher’s in-house content agency.

Bentley Motors announced Archant Dialogue as their content partners in January this year.

The quarterly magazine, first created in 2003, will contain news and in-depth coverage of Bentley’s car range, as well as news and features related to the interests of its affluent audience.

The cover star for the first, newly redesigned issue, is classical cellist Tina Guo who has worked on the soundtracks for Hollywood blockbusters.

According to Craig Nayman, Dialogue’s executive director, the magazine will reflect Bentley’s philosophy of “being extraordinary”.

He said: “In our initial pitch to Bentley we were asked to push the boundaries of the magazine, to really inspire the Bentley community and to produce something that reflects their philosophy of ‘being extraordinary’.

“I’m delighted that this re-launch delivers against this brief.

“Importantly, it was also engineered to deliver an attractive package for advertisers, which was immediately recognised and allowed us to bring some extremely high quality partners on board.”

Dialogue is also offering advertisers “sector exclusivity” as part of their new advertising model.

Agency director Zoe Francis-Cox said: “Our goal was to break the mould of automotive titles and create an extraordinary magazine for an extraordinary brand and our teams have exceeded this, delivering incredible quality for discerning customers and prospects.

“I’m looking forward to developing the relationship with Bentley Motors even further.”