All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 12, 2017

Archant suspends publication of four London luxury lifestyle magazines

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Archant has taken the decision to “suspend the publishing” of four of its luxury lifestyle magazines in London, Press Gazette has learned.

The free titles are part of the regional publisher’s The Resident magazine brand, which are distributed in the capital’s affluent areas.

Timeline

Monthlies The Westside Resident (covering Ealing), The Barnes & Richmond Resident and The Angel Resident (covering Islington, Angel, Camden, Hackney and Shoreditch) will all stop publishing this month.

The Platinum Resident (pictured), which launched in November 2014, will stop publishing in December.

The bi-annual publication is aimed at the “super wealthy overseas and London based buyers looking to invest and live in London”, according to Archant, and is distributed in selected venues.

The original The Resident magazine covers the areas of Kensington and Chelsea.

An Archant spokesperson said: “Archant can confirm that the decision has been made to suspend the publishing of Westside Resident, Barnes & Richmond Resident and The Angel Resident from June 19th and Platinum Resident magazine from December 1st.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

10 + two =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Political columnists eat humble pie and apologise over dire election predictions for Corbyn and Labour Political columnists eat humble pie and apologise over dire election predictions for Corbyn and Labour
  2. The Guardian set to go tabloid as it nears outsourced print deal with Trinity Mirror
  3. Archant suspends publication of four London luxury lifestyle magazines Archant suspends publication of four London luxury lifestyle magazines
  4. General election: Only five out of top 100 most-shared stories on social media were pro-Tory General election: Only five out of top 100 most-shared stories on social media were pro-Tory
  5. The Sun says sorry after breaking promise to judge not to name Ian Brady animal charities The Sun says sorry after breaking promise to judge not to name Ian Brady animal charities

Latest Jobs

The Sun says sorry after breaking promise to judge not to name Ian Brady animal charities
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily

Subscribe now to the best daily
journalism news email in the world

CLOSE