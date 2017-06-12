Archant suspends publication of four London luxury lifestyle magazines

Archant has taken the decision to “suspend the publishing” of four of its luxury lifestyle magazines in London, Press Gazette has learned.

The free titles are part of the regional publisher’s The Resident magazine brand, which are distributed in the capital’s affluent areas.

Monthlies The Westside Resident (covering Ealing), The Barnes & Richmond Resident and The Angel Resident (covering Islington, Angel, Camden, Hackney and Shoreditch) will all stop publishing this month.

The Platinum Resident (pictured), which launched in November 2014, will stop publishing in December.

The bi-annual publication is aimed at the “super wealthy overseas and London based buyers looking to invest and live in London”, according to Archant, and is distributed in selected venues.

The original The Resident magazine covers the areas of Kensington and Chelsea.

An Archant spokesperson said: “Archant can confirm that the decision has been made to suspend the publishing of Westside Resident, Barnes & Richmond Resident and The Angel Resident from June 19th and Platinum Resident magazine from December 1st.”