Archant set to close north London office but says it 'remains dedicated' to serving area

Regional publisher Archant is set to close its north London office, where titles including the Ham & High are based, with some staff likely to be relocated 13 miles away in east London.

The office (pictured), in Finchley Road, north London, is understood to house some 10 editorial staff and about a dozen commercial staff.

Sales teams are expected to move to Barking, east London, sources have told Press Gazette, but editorial teams could stay on patch – at least partially – by using local hot desks.

The north London newsroom produces the Ham & High, as well as its Broadway, and Wood & Vale editions, the Hackney Gazette, Islington Gazette and a handful of Resident magazine titles.

There is no indication that any of these titles are at risk of closure.

An Archant spokesperson said: “Archant can confirm that we are undertaking a review of the use of the current Hampstead office.

“No decision has been taken as yet to its future but Archant remains dedicated to serving that community with our print and digital offerings.”

Archant’s London news operation has seen editorial staff numbers dwindle in recent years with the closure of London24 in 2016 and a move to centralise print production at its Norwich headquarters in November the same year that resulted in news editor and sub-editor redundancies.

