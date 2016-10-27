Archant launches new edition of Ilford Recorder covering Wanstead and Woodford

Archant has launched a Wanstead and Woodford Recorder edition of main organ the Ilford Recorder, coinciding with a boost in distribution for the 119-year-old newspaper.

The edition will be produced by the same editorial team behind the Romford and Ilford Recorder titles, led by executive editor Chris Cater with Ralph Blackburn serving as chief reporter.

The move comes after three out of four staff photographers at the publisher’s east London office were recently made redundant and a Recorder journalist was not being replaced after leaving.

Archant previously produced an Ilford slip edition called the Woodford Recorder, with two change pages, while Wanstead was covered in the main paper.

The area is also served by rivals the Wanstead and Woodford Guardian, owned by Newsquest, and the Yellow Advertiser, owned by Tindle Newspapers.

Carter said: “Redbridge is a melting pot of different faiths and races, who have always lived in harmony and I have determined that the Recorder should reflect that.

“Our news diet will be fair and balanced and will celebrate the positive aspects of the areas we serve, while highlighting the issues which matter to residents.

“Our readers finally have a credible voice and we hope a newspaper of which they can be proud.”

Sports coverage will be led by sports editor Lee Power whose team includes Regional Press Awards Weekly Sports Reporter of the Year Dave Evans.