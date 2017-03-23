All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
March 23, 2017

Apology from Channel 4 News as it names wrong man as Westminster terror attacker

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Channel 4 News editor Ben de Pear last night issued an apology after his programme named a man who is in prison as the Westminster terror attack perpetrator.

The programme went from apparent certainty at the outset of the broadcast to backtrack whilst on-air as it was contacted about the mistake.

Channel 4 said in a statement: “On tonight’s Channel 4 News, senior home affairs correspondent Simon Israel quoted a source as saying that the name of the Westminster attacker was believed to be Abu Izzadeen, formerly known as Trevor Brooks.

“During the course of the programme, conflicting information came to light. Channel 4 News is currently looking into this.”

Israel (pictured above) tweeted: “The source I trusted, but ultimately I made a mistake. This time I got it wrong. Abu Izzadeen is in prison.”

Halfway through yesterday’s broadcast Israel told viewers: “It may be that we’re not as certain about identity of the attacker as we thought.”

The 8pm showing of the programme on the Channel 4 +1 channel was cut, with a screen message saying: “We are temporarily unable to show the scheduled content on +1 at this moment.”

At time of writing (8am) the man responsible for yesterday’s attack in London had yet to be named by police. Five died in yesterday’s incident including the attacker himself.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 × five =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Byline seeks £15k to defy Mail editor Dacre's legal letter demanding retraction of 'defamatory allegations' Byline seeks £15k to defy Mail editor Dacre's legal letter demanding retraction of 'defamatory allegations'
  2. Apology from Channel 4 News as it names wrong man as Westminster terror attacker Apology from Channel 4 News as it names wrong man as Westminster terror attacker
  3. Guardian staff warned to expect more redundancies due to 'seismic changes in our industry' Guardian staff warned to expect more redundancies due to 'seismic changes in our industry'
  4. Sun issues apology to Sky's Kirsty Gallacher after her £100k libel claim for 'Thirsty Kirsty TV Collapse' story Sun issues apology to Sky's Kirsty Gallacher after her £100k libel claim for 'Thirsty Kirsty TV Collapse' story
  5. Met Police faces its own hacking scandal over claims force spied on emails of journalists Met Police faces its own hacking scandal over claims force spied on emails of journalists

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE