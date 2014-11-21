All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
November 21, 2014

Andy Coulson released from prison after serving less than five months of 18-month term

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

Andy Coulson has been released from prison.

The former News of the World editor and Downing Street communications boss left Hollesley Bay, an open prison in Suffolk, this morning.

Coulson, 46, has served less than five months of an 18-month term imposed in July after he was found guilty of conspiring to intercept voicemails at the now-defunct Sunday tabloid following an eight-month trial at the Old Bailey.

It is understood Coulson will have to wear an electronic tag until he has served half of his full sentence as a condition of his early release.

The Ministry of Justice declined to comment on an individual prisoner but said inmates can be released under home detention arrangements before they have served half of their term.

A spokesman said: "Public protection is our first priority. Only prisoners who pass a strict risk assessment can be released on home detention curfew (HDC).

"Offenders on HDC are subject to strict licence conditions and can be recalled to prison if they breach them."

Prisoners can be considered for HDC if they are serving a sentence of more than three months and less than four years and have served a quarter of their sentence.

Coulson was previously held at HMP Belmarsh in south east London but it was reported in September that he was moved to Hollesley Bay to serve the rest of his term.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Andy Coulson released from prison after serving less than five months of 18-month term”

  1. Pingback: Telegraph hires convicted phone-hacker Andy Coulson’s PR firm, Guardian reports – Press Gazette

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × 3 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Telegraph titles to outsource sub-editing to Press Association with more than 20 journalists believed at risk of redundancy Telegraph titles to outsource sub-editing to Press Association with more than 20 journalists believed at risk of redundancy
  2. Daily Mail tells critics to 'get a life' after 300+ IPSO complaints and sexism backlash over 'Legs-it!' front page Daily Mail tells critics to 'get a life' after 300+ IPSO complaints and sexism backlash over 'Legs-it!' front page
  3. IPSO: Sun's covert recording of Paul Mason talking in restaurant about Corbyn's lack of appeal not a breach of privacy IPSO: Sun's covert recording of Paul Mason talking in restaurant about Corbyn's lack of appeal not a breach of privacy
  4. Newspaper run by volunteers undercuts Hastings Observer to win lucrative council advertising contract Newspaper run by volunteers undercuts Hastings Observer to win lucrative council advertising contract
  5. Daily Mail Brexit coverage praised as it is named Press Awards Newspaper of the Year for 2016 Daily Mail Brexit coverage praised as it is named Press Awards Newspaper of the Year for 2016

Latest Jobs

Future Publishing reveals more than 400 jobs cut in statement revealing £35m losses
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE