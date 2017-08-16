All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 16, 2017

Andrew Neil says claim he gave Brexit Secretary easy time in BBC interviews because they are drinking companions is 'simply untrue'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

BBC journalists Andrew Neil and John Humphrys have both been accused of being “chums” with Brexit Secretary David Davis and so giving the Tory cabinet minister an easy ride in interviews.

The claims were leveled by former Daily Mail political editor James Chapman, also ex chief of staff to Davis, in a series of tweets published yesterday.

Targeting Today programme presenter Humphrys, Chapman said: “It is totally inappropriate for Humphrys to conduct Brexit interviews. Mail has to be prised out of his hands and he holidays with [David Davis].”

He added shortly after: “[David Davis] would never prep for @bbcradio4 as he knew Humphrys would do Brexit chums act then hector and interrupt @labour spokespeople #byebyejohn.”

Today editor Sarah Sands defended Humphrys in response to the tweet, saying the claim was “not true” and that “John has never been on holiday with David Davis”.

Chapman, who plans to create a new centrist political party opposed to Brexit having left the Department for Exiting the EU before June’s general election, also targeted BBC Two Daily Politics presenter Neil.

He tweeted: “[David Davis] was also relaxed about [Andrew Neil] as they drink (lots) together regularly and his producer Robbie Gibb is a deranged Brexiteer now at No10.”

Neil said the claims were “simply untrue”, adding: “Have dined with [David Davis] once in 10 years (you were there), lunched once in 10 years. NEVER had drinks with him in 20 years or more.”

A BBC source told Press Gazette: “After years of interrogating ministers, I’m not sure you’d find anyone who felt they had easy interview with either John Humphrys or Andrew Neil.”

Former head of BBC Westminster and editor of the Daily and Sunday Politics shows, Robbie Gibb, was named as the Prime Minister’s new director of communications last month.

Picture: BBC/Youtube

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

thirteen + 17 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Campaigner unable to complain over Sun 'Muslim problem' piece because religious groups not covered by Editors' Code Campaigner unable to complain over Sun 'Muslim problem' piece because religious groups not covered by Editors' Code
  2. FE Week successfully challenges training giant Learndirect's legal gag on revealing damning Ofsted report FE Week successfully challenges training giant Learndirect's legal gag on revealing damning Ofsted report
  3. Andrew Neil says claim he gave Brexit Secretary easy time in BBC interviews because they are drinking companions is 'simply untrue' Andrew Neil says claim he gave Brexit Secretary easy time in BBC interviews because they are drinking companions is 'simply untrue'
  4. Mail Online announces major US expansion with launch of daily TV show Mail Online announces major US expansion with launch of daily TV show
  5. Ripping controversy: IB Times insiders concerned by change in newsroom culture since traffic slide Ripping controversy: IB Times insiders concerned by change in newsroom culture since traffic slide

Latest Jobs

Two-thirds pass July senior journalism exams with record-breaking media law mark for reporter
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE