
August 21, 2017

Andrew Marr to host Q&A with Evening Standard editor George Osborne for London Press Club

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

George Osborne is set to discuss his new role as editor of the London Evening Standard with broadcaster Andrew Marr next month.

The Q&A event is hosted by the London Press Club and is now open to bookings from non-members.

The event runs from 6.15pm to 9pm on Monday, 4 September. Find booking details here.

