George Osborne is set to discuss his new role as editor of the London Evening Standard with broadcaster Andrew Marr next month.
The Q&A event is hosted by the London Press Club and is now open to bookings from non-members.
The event runs from 6.15pm to 9pm on Monday, 4 September. Find booking details here.
1 thought on “Andrew Marr to host Q&A with Evening Standard editor George Osborne for London Press Club”
And the first question …”George, as you are not a journalist, what gives you the right to be an editor?”