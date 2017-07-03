All Sections

July 3, 2017

Andrew Marr says he would have been sacked from the BBC for shouting 'f*** the Tories' at Glastonbury

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Andrew Marr has said he would have been sacked from the BBC if he had been caught shouting “fuck the Tories” at Glastonbury.

A Twitter user posted a photo of himself with Channel 4 newsreader Jon Snow with the message: “Boss place that Glasto. Having a dance with Jon Snow and hearing him shout fuck the Tories is what dream are made of.”

Snow said later: “After a day at Glastonbury, I can honestly say I have no recollection of what was chanted, sung or who I took over 1000 selfies with.”

Writing in The Sunday Times, Marr said: “I do know Jon Snow just a little bit. Over the years, I have come to doubt whether he is, to his boots, a naturally Ukip kind of fellow.

“If I were caught shouting ‘f*** the Tories, I would be out on my oversized ear before you could say Krishnan Guru-Muthy.

“Jon is sure he said nothing of the kind. He’d probably have been out if he had.”

Marr said: “For a political reporter to be entirely neutral on the grew issues of politics would be as weird as being a restaurant critic who didn’t much like food.

“The point is that we have to suppress those views while we are doing our day jobs – and, indeed, keep them pretty much suppressed generally.”

 

2 thoughts on "Andrew Marr says he would have been sacked from the BBC for shouting 'f*** the Tories' at Glastonbury"

  2. With respect, there was no need whatsoever for Jon Snow to shout **** the Tories. Based on the antics of the last few weeks, they seem to be quite able to do it all by themselves, without any outside assistance … For the evidence look at the Kensington & Chelsea blog The Hornets Nest and the Peterborough blog The Peterborough Tribune …..enjoy.

