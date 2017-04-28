All Sections

April 28, 2017

Amol Rajan to present BBC Radio 4's The Media Show

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Amol Rajan has been appointed as the new presenter of BBC Radio 4’s The Media Show.

Former Independent editor Rajan takes over from Steve Hewlett, who died of cancer in February. Hewlett had presented the show since its launch in 2008.

Rajan became the BBC’s first media editor in November last year and has become a familiar voice to listeners on Radio 4 in recent months. He is also a regular host on BBC Asian Network’s The Big Debate.

Andrea Catherwood, who has presented the show since Hewlett’s death, will continue to host “some editions” of the weekly programme which airs Wednesdays at 4.30pm,  the BBC has said.

Rajan, who starts May 10, said: “It’s a thrilling time to cover the revolution in media – one that I have lived through over the course of my career.

“In particular, the impact big technology companies are having on not just the media but society more broadly is immense, and warrants scrutiny.

“I have been addicted to The Media Show for years and am genuinely humbled at the prospect of sitting in Steve Hewlett’s chair. He was a giant of broadcasting and I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standards he achieved.”

Gwyneth Williams, controller of BBC Radio 4, said: “The best journalism is needed now more than ever as we seek to see our way through spin and fake news.

“Amol Rajan is a fine journalist and I know he will take the programme forward with ambition and drive. I am pleased to welcome him to a new, regular home at Radio 4.”

Picture: BBC

