Amol Rajan appointed as the BBC's first media editor

Former Independent editor Amol Rajan has been appointed as the BBC’s first media editor.

His brief will include: mergers, digital advances and media trends.

He will continue to present The Big Debate on BBC Asian Network.

BBC director of news James Harding said: “Amol is an exceptional journalist whose achievements as editor of The Independent are widely admired. He has a proven record both as a story-getter and as a broadcaster, which he demonstrated repeatedly to the recruitment board.

“At a time when traditional media across print, television, radio and advertising face unprecedented challenges, and new digital disrupters and social media platforms are acquiring immense power, it’s essential we tell our audiences the story of the rapidly changing industry and he will bring huge intellectual energy and dynamism to this important role.”

Rajan said: “The revolution in media is upending politics, business and culture across the globe. From the role of fake news in elections, to the filter bubbles created by Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and the rest, the new news is changing how we live.

“Meanwhile, the worlds of print, television and advertising face daunting financial futures – while the BBC embarks on a whole new chapter of its own following charter renewal. It’s a vast brief but I am relishing the chance to get stuck in – and hugely excited to continue presenting on Asian Network.”