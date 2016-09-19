Amid widespread pressure on print advertising, Sunday Times Style magazine trumpets record revenue

The Sunday Times’ Style magazine has published the most advertising-packed edition in its 20-year history.
This week’s edition of the magazine ran to 184 perfect-bound pages.
The fashion special edition featured advertising from Balenciaga, Burberry, Paul Smith, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada and Dior.
According to The Sunday Times, it is also the highest revenue issue of the title it has ever published.
The cover features actress Jane Fonda.
Style editor Jackie Annesley said: “At 78 years young, Fonda is an icon for women around the world. She is a respected actress, campaigner and feminist and in our exclusive interview, she tells Tom Shone she’s ‘just beginning’. That is a powerful message to send out from our biggest ever edition.”
Many UK newspaper publishers are currently reporting double-digit year-on-year declines in print advertising.
Glossy fashion advertising appears to be providing particularly resilient though. In March Vogue published the biggest edition in its 100-year history with 275 pages of advertising.
