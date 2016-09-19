All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 19, 2016

Amid widespread pressure on print advertising, Sunday Times Style magazine trumpets record revenue

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
style

The Sunday Times’ Style magazine has published the most advertising-packed edition in its 20-year history.

This week’s edition of the magazine ran to 184 perfect-bound pages.

Timeline

The fashion special edition featured advertising from Balenciaga, Burberry, Paul Smith, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada and Dior.

According to The Sunday Times, it is also the highest revenue issue of the title it has ever published.

The cover features actress Jane Fonda.

Style editor Jackie Annesley said: “At 78 years young, Fonda is an icon for women around the world. She is a respected actress, campaigner and feminist and in our exclusive interview, she tells Tom Shone she’s ‘just beginning’. That is a powerful message to send out from our biggest ever edition.”

Many UK newspaper publishers are currently reporting double-digit year-on-year declines in print advertising.

Glossy fashion advertising appears to be providing particularly resilient though. In March Vogue published the biggest edition in its 100-year history with 275 pages of advertising.

So much for the death of print… Vogue publishes biggest edition in 99-year-history

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seven − four =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. BBC journalist who says he was sacked for telling the truth about Sri Lankan civil war wins unfair dismissal appeal BBC journalist who says he was sacked for telling the truth about Sri Lankan civil war wins unfair dismissal appeal
  2. UK newspapers ranked by total readership (print and online) UK newspapers ranked by total readership (print and online)
  3. The Sun cuts 20 sub-editors as it shifts editorial resources to online The Sun cuts 20 sub-editors as it shifts editorial resources to online
  4. Three Sky News presenters to leave ahead of channel's move to new studios Three Sky News presenters to leave ahead of channel's move to new studios
  5. Guardian cutting 40 US jobs in bid to break even Guardian cutting 40 US jobs in bid to break even

Latest Jobs

Daily Star's 'Brexit Nut' front page over Jo Cox killer cleared by IPSO after more than 300 complaints
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards

Open For Entries Now

Enter by 30 September 2016

CLOSE