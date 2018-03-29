Amal Clooney agrees to represent two Reuters journalists on trial in Myanmar over Rohingya 'massacre' reporting

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will serve as counsel to two Reuters reports on trial for allegedly breaching the Official Secrets Act in Myanmar.

Clooney, wife of Hollywood actor George, has been instructed by Reuters and the two defendants: Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.

The pair of investigative reporters were arrested in December last year following their reporting of a massacre of ten Rohingya men and boys in Rakhine State, Myanmar.

They face a maximum prison sentence of 14 years if convicted and are currently detained in a Yangon prison while the criminal trial against them is ongoing.

Clooney said: “Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are being prosecuted simply because they reported the news.

“I have reviewed the case file and it is clear beyond doubt that the two journalists are innocent and should be released immediately.

“Yet they have been denied bail and face 14 years in prison. The outcome of this case will tell us a lot about Myanmar’s commitment to the rule of law and freedom of speech.”

Gail Gove, Reuters chief counsel, said: “We will pursue all avenues to secure our reporters’ release. Retaining Ms Clooney greatly strengthens our international legal expertise and allows us to broaden those efforts.”

Clooney is a barrister at Doughty Street Chambers specialising in international law and human rights.

Picture: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni