All the photographs from the 2017 British Journalism Awards

All the photos are now available from the 2017 British Journalism Awards.

More than 400 leading journalists from across the industry attended the awards dinner at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in central London on 11 December.

The event is held to celebrate and promote public interest journalism across all sectors.

The big winners included Inside Housing (news provider of the year), Nick Ferrari (journalist of the year) and Erika Solomon of the Financial Times (the Marie Colvin Award).

Hi resolution images (including 'paparazzi' shots of all the attendees) are available via the below links.

Full list of winners with judges’ comments is available here.

