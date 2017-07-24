After 'Vrexit' new British Vogue editor Edward Enninful announces overhaul of editorial team

Incoming British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful has announced an overhaul of his editorial team.

Enninful made history after being appointed the first male editor of British Vogue, shortly after the magazine celebrated its 100th anniversary. There have already been a number of high-profile senior departures ahead of him starting as editor next month.

Appointments announced today include model and activist Adwoa Aboah as contributing editor, Pat McGrath as beauty editor-at-large and former Vogue Paris Art Director Johan Svensson as creative director.

The announcement of new appointments comes in the wake of this so-called ‘Vrexit’, prominent leavers included: former fashion director Lucinda Chambers (who left after 36 years with the title), deputy editor Emily Sheffield and managing editor Frances Bentley.

During a candid interview for fashion blogging site Vestoj, which has subsequently been removed from the blog, Chambers said “I didn’t leave. I was fired”.

Other new appointments include Poppy Kain as senior fashion editor and Jack Borkett as fashion editor.

Contributing fashion editors include:

Jane How, international stylist

Joe McKenna, former fashion director-at-large at The New York Times’ T Magazine

Max Pearmain, former editor of POP and Arena Homme+

Clare Richardson, British fashion consultant and stylist

Sarah Richardson, fashion director of Document Journal and contributor to W

Marie-Amélie Sauvé, editor of Mastermind magazine.

Claudia Croft has been made acting fashion features director while Sarah Harris is on maternity leave. She is head of fashion at Style magazine.

Olivia Singer is executive fashion news editor. She was previously fashion and beauty features director at Another.

Reknowned make-up artists and hair stylists Val Garland, Sam McKnight, Guido Palau and Charlotte Tillbury as contributing beauty editors

Caroline Wolff has been made editor-at-large. She has previous worked as a Vogue staffer and photography Director for W.

These appointments follow the recent announcements that Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Steve McQueen will be joining as contributing editors, with Grace Coddington becoming a contributor and Venetia Scott appointed as fashion director.

Circulation of British Vogue was level year on year at 160,000 copies a month in the second half of 2016.

Enninful said: “All inspirational and highly-regarded in their individual fields, I’m really excited to see my vision for the British Vogue team come to fruition. I’m very much looking forward to working with everyone on forthcoming issues.”