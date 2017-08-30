Aberdeen Press and Journal editor Damian Bates steps down after 15 years with Scottish publisher

Damian Bates as stepped down as editor of the Aberdeen Press and Journal after six years.

Bates has spent 15 years at with Aberdeen Journals – owned by DC Thomson – including four as editor of the Evening Express newspaper.

He was appointed editor of the daily Press and Journal in 2011 and editor-in-chief of Abderdeen Journals two years later.

Bates stepped down last week, the Press and Journal reported.

He said: “I arrived in Aberdeen with the firm view that I’d stay two years and move on again – 15 years later I’m still here.

“The north of Scotland has become my home and Aberdeen Journals has been a massive part of my life.

“Having been editor of the newspapers for almost ten years, I’ve worked with and met some fabulous people and had some incredible experiences, but I know I now want to use my skills in other areas and challenge myself in new ways.”

Bates will continue to work with the company as chairman of the Fifth Ring communications business, but will not be involved in the newspaper side of the business.

Former Press and Journal deputy editor Richard Neville will step up as editor-in-chief, responsible for both the Courier and the Press and Journal.

The paid-for Press and Journal has an average daily circulation of 49,475, according to ABC figures to July.