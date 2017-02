ABCs: UK local weekly newspapers lose print sales by average of 11.2 per cent

Local weekly newspapers in the UK lost print circulation by an average of 11.2 per cent year on year in the second half of 2016.

The grim performance was marginally better than regional dailies, which fell by an average of 12.5 per cent in the same period according to ABC.

All but a handful of the 228 weekly newspapers audited by ABC lost sales year on year.

The figures suggest quickening in the pace of print decline in recent years possibly fuelled by cover price rises, editorial cutbacks and readership moving to online.

Belfast’s Sunday Life was the top selling weekly title, with an average of 36,467 per week (down 9 per cent year on year). The Isle of Wight County Press was the next biggest seller with an average weekly sale of 25,173 (down 6.1 per cent year on year).

In most cases print decline is offset by website growth.

However pressure on advertising means most UK regional newspapers are currently seeing declining overall revenue.