April 20, 2017

ABCs: Times records biggest print growth amid declining national press circulation figures

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Times recorded the largest year-on-year print circulation growth among the UK’s paid-for national newspapers last month, bucking the overall trend of decline.

New ABC figures for March, published today, show The Times has grown its print circulation by 5 per cent year-on-year to an average of 440,736 copies per day (level month on month).

Timeline

The News UK title’s reach has been bolstered by a 1.5 per cent increase in the number of bulk copies issued since January, up from 79,790 to 81,033.

The Sunday Times print circulation was also up 2 per cent year-on-year to an average of 789,557 (helped by 84,224 bulk copies).

Figures show freesheets the Metro and London Evening Standard both grew their print distribution year-on-year. The Standard was up 1 one per cent to 907,404 copies while the Metro rose 10 per cent to 1.5m copies.

All other national daily and Sunday titles recorded year-on-year decline.

The worst hit were the Daily Star Sunday and the Sunday People, which both saw their print circulations plummet by 16 per cent, putting them under the 250,000 copies mark.

The Sunday Mirror fell by 16 per cent year-on-year to 603,911 weekly copies. The Daily Mirror was down 12 per cent to 692,295 copies, the largest decline among UK-wide daily national newspapers.

Scotland’s Daily Record and Sunday Post both saw their print circulation fall by 12 per cent year-on-year.

UK national newspaper print circulations for March (Source: ABC)

Publication March 2017 % change month on month % change year on year Bulks
The Sun 1,602,320 0.65 -7.87 98,507
Metro (free) 1,479,270 0.21 9.87
Daily Mail 1,442,924 -0.77 -8.45 64,136
The Sun on Sunday 1,361,523 -0.67 -4.01 97,795
The Mail on Sunday 1,248,194 0.16 -8.84 55,839
London Evening Standard 901,404 0.49 1.08
The Sunday Times 789,557 0.05 2.38 84,224
Daily Mirror 692,295 -1.22 -11.71 34,000
Sunday Mirror 603,911 -1.35 -15.58 34,000
The Daily Telegraph 460,585 0.71 -4.35 39,896
The Times 440,736 -0.07 4.79 81,033
Daily Star 436,963 -0.7 -10.03
Daily Express 386,720 -0.59 -6.82
The Sunday Telegraph 356,149 -0.17 -0.97 33,759
Sunday Express 334,232 0.02 -8.62
i 265,284 -0.2 -1.81 56,722
Daily Star – Sunday 249,308 -3.63 -16.41
Sunday People 232,386 -2.11 -16.11 7,000
Financial Times 190,046 3.13 -6.3 21,972
The Observer 179,215 -2.4 -2.73
Sunday Mail 161,130 -3.05 -14.1
The Guardian 153,431 -0.72 -6.8
Daily Record 152,526 -0.69 -11.87
Sunday Post 141,747 -0.44 -12.23 538
City AM (free) 91,065 0.35 -5.48

 

Online ABCs: Mirror overtakes Independent as Telegraph audience falls under metered paywall
