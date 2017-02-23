ABCs: Regional press website growth offsets print decline as Manchester Evening News beats Standard

Nearly every regional newspaper website audited by ABC recorded strong growth in the second half of 2016.

The Manchester Evening News is the most popular regional press website, bigger even that the London Evening Standard, with an average of 652,881 unique browsers per day.

After the Standard, Trinity Mirror sites occupy the next four spots in the traffic rankings: the Liverpool Echo, Wales Online, Birmingham Mail and Newcastle’s Chronicle Live.

The fastest-growing site was Johnston Press’s News Letter in Belfast, up 67 per cent year on year to 20,336 unique browsers per day, followed by Newsquest’s Evening Times in Glasgow, up 49 per cent year on year to an average of 75,302 unique browsers per day.

The online audience growth contrasts with sharp declines in print sales, particularly for the regional dailies – which fell by an average of 12.5 per cent year on year in the second half of 2016.

Regional press website traffic for the second half of 2016

(Average daily unique browsers, source ABC)