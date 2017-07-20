All Sections

July 20, 2017

ABCs: Metro was fastest growing national newspaper website in June as Sun closed on Mirror

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Metro was the fastest growing national newspaper website, up 99 per cent year on year to 2.7m unique browsers per day in June according to ABC.

Metro is produced alongside Mail Online which remained the most popular UK newspaper online with 15.4m unique browsers per day in June.

The Sun is closing the gap on the Mirror with 5.3m browsers per day versus 5.6m.

The Guardian is no longer audited by ABC but provides its own publisher’s estimate. It claimed to hit a record 1.2bn page views in June.

UK national newspaper website traffic for June 2017 (source ABC):

Guardian figure is publisher’s estimate.

Title Avg daily browsers m/m % change y/y % change
Mail Online 15406452 0.27 2.34
TheGuardian.com*          9693233​ 6 2.4
The Independent 6157038 -6.39 40.48
Mirror Group Nationals 5641634 4.21 12.1
The Sun 5281981 7.03 93.41
Telegraph 5013911 4.52 -10.83
Metro 2676403 17.74 98.76
express.co.uk 2091497 2.07 12.97
Evening Standard 994292 20.49 36.98
Manchester Evening News 984217 -16.88 31.63
dailystar.co.uk 909923 -11.03 11.21
Liverpool Echo 712426 9.2 35.82
Wales Online 429656 6.61 9.54
Birmingham Mail 409555 -7.9 70.75
Chronicle Live 297527 -2.46 25.48
Bristol Post 136916 -15.13 24
Hull Daily Mail 133878 -1.17 28.52
Daily Post (Wales) 130604 19.82 60.4
GazetteLive 125872 -0.81 18.66
Nottingham Post 115464 -0.32 29.65
Plymouth Herald 115366 9.88 42.82

