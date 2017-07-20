ABCs: Metro was fastest growing national newspaper website in June as Sun closed on Mirror

Metro was the fastest growing national newspaper website, up 99 per cent year on year to 2.7m unique browsers per day in June according to ABC.

Metro is produced alongside Mail Online which remained the most popular UK newspaper online with 15.4m unique browsers per day in June.

The Sun is closing the gap on the Mirror with 5.3m browsers per day versus 5.6m.

The Guardian is no longer audited by ABC but provides its own publisher’s estimate. It claimed to hit a record 1.2bn page views in June.

UK national newspaper website traffic for June 2017 (source ABC):

Guardian figure is publisher’s estimate.