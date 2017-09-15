ABC national press circulation figures: Mirror titles were the biggest fallers in August

Trinity Mirror’s national titles saw the steepest declines in print circulation in August with all losing sales by more than 10 per cent, according to ABC.
The company said the headline figures were hit by a decision in June to cut down on bulk free copies. None of its national titles now include free bulk give-aways in their sales figures.
The Sunday Mirror was the fastest falling national title, down 22.3 per cent to 538,195 copies per week.
The Sunday People was the next biggest faller, down 21.2 per cent to 213,652. The Daily Mirror fell 18.9 per cent to 626,541.
Meanwhile, The Sun and and Sunday on Sunday have been increasing their free bulk copies and now both give away 118,000 copies per week.
The up-market Times and Daily Telegrah were the best performers last month, both growing their circulations year on year – albeit with the help of increased bulks.
National press ABC sales figures for August 2017
|Product
|Aug-17
|MoM%
|YoY%
|Multiple Sales
|The Sun
|1,564,249
|-0.26
|-9.17
|117,839
|Metro (free)
|1,450,004
|-1.41
|9.77
|Daily Mail
|1,428,541
|0.2
|-7.15
|63,968
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,344,170
|0.34
|-8.95
|117,549
|The Mail on Sunday
|1,224,120
|-0.7
|-8.88
|63,856
|London Evening Standard (free)
|850,073
|-5.49
|-0.98
|The Sunday Times
|758,236
|-1
|-1.14
|92,395
|Daily Mirror
|626,541
|0.2
|-18.88
|Sunday Mirror
|538,195
|-0.85
|-22.35
|The Daily Telegraph
|476,466
|-0.31
|2.93
|68,580
|The Times
|448,533
|-0.34
|1.17
|95,866
|Daily Star
|423,528
|0.41
|-14.22
|Daily Express
|377,416
|-0.84
|-8.41
|The Sunday Telegraph
|350,019
|-0.48
|-5.98
|34,223
|Sunday Express
|334,204
|1.02
|-7.28
|i
|269,853
|0.75
|-7.38
|61,417
|Daily Star – Sunday
|258,665
|-0.34
|-14.35
|Sunday People
|213,652
|-0.56
|-21.21
|Financial Times
|183,904
|-1.14
|-2.83
|24,087
|The Observer
|177,444
|-0.62
|-2.41
|Sunday Mail
|156,053
|2.07
|-14.97
|The Guardian
|146,100
|-2.22
|-7.13
|Daily Record
|145,523
|1.31
|-13.89
|Sunday Post
|134,188
|-0.73
|-11.4
|538
|City AM (free)
|90,388
|-0.57
|-1.08