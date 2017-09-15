All Sections

September 15, 2017

ABC national press circulation figures: Mirror titles were the biggest fallers in August

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Trinity Mirror’s national titles saw the steepest declines in print circulation in August with all losing sales by more than 10 per cent, according to ABC.

The company said the headline figures were hit by a decision in June to cut down on bulk free copies. None of its national titles now include free bulk give-aways in their sales figures.

Timeline

The Sunday Mirror was the fastest falling national title, down 22.3 per cent to 538,195 copies per week.

The Sunday People was the next biggest faller, down 21.2 per cent to 213,652. The Daily Mirror fell 18.9 per cent to 626,541.

Meanwhile, The Sun and and Sunday on Sunday have been increasing their free bulk copies and now both give away 118,000 copies per week.

The up-market Times and Daily Telegrah were the best performers last month, both growing their circulations year on year – albeit with the help of increased bulks.

National press ABC sales figures for August 2017

Product Aug-17 MoM% YoY% Multiple Sales
The Sun 1,564,249 -0.26 -9.17 117,839
Metro (free) 1,450,004 -1.41 9.77
Daily Mail 1,428,541 0.2 -7.15 63,968
The Sun on Sunday 1,344,170 0.34 -8.95 117,549
The Mail on Sunday 1,224,120 -0.7 -8.88 63,856
London Evening Standard (free) 850,073 -5.49 -0.98
The Sunday Times 758,236 -1 -1.14 92,395
Daily Mirror 626,541 0.2 -18.88
Sunday Mirror 538,195 -0.85 -22.35
The Daily Telegraph 476,466 -0.31 2.93 68,580
The Times 448,533 -0.34 1.17 95,866
Daily Star 423,528 0.41 -14.22
Daily Express 377,416 -0.84 -8.41
The Sunday Telegraph 350,019 -0.48 -5.98 34,223
Sunday Express 334,204 1.02 -7.28
i 269,853 0.75 -7.38 61,417
Daily Star – Sunday 258,665 -0.34 -14.35
Sunday People 213,652 -0.56 -21.21
Financial Times 183,904 -1.14 -2.83 24,087
The Observer 177,444 -0.62 -2.41
Sunday Mail 156,053 2.07 -14.97
The Guardian 146,100 -2.22 -7.13
Daily Record 145,523 1.31 -13.89
Sunday Post 134,188 -0.73 -11.4 538
City AM (free) 90,388 -0.57 -1.08

Explore these topics

