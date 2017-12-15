All Sections

December 15, 2017

ABC: Increased bulks help Daily Telegraph become only UK newspaper to increase circulation in November

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Daily Telegraph was the only UK national newspaper to increase its print circulation in November – helped by an extra 46,000 free bulk copies compared to a year earlier.

The biggest fallers were the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror, with sales down around 20 per cent year on year (reflecting a decision to strip out foreign and bulk sales). Compared with October, the Mirror titles were only down a couple of per cent.

Paid-for sales of every UK national newspaper were down year on year in October.

Meanwhile The Sun was the fastest growing national newspaper website audited by ABC, up 55 per cent year on year. Note: The Guardian and Telegraph websites are no longer audited by ABC.

UK national newspaper website traffic for November 2017 (source ABC)
Unique browsers per day

Product Nov-17 MoM% YoY%
Mail Online 13,954,918 -5.09 -5.72
The Independent 5,711,605 -9 23.82
The Sun 5,358,018 -3.2 54.66
Mirror Group Nationals 4,930,752 -6.34 -11.21
Metro 2,062,024 1.68 46.17
Evening Standard 847,549 6.35 22.1

UK national newspaper circulation for November 2017 (source ABC)

Product Nov-17 MoM% YoY% Multiple Sales
The Sun 1,491,532 -1.7 -9.6 119,813
Metro (free) 1,469,446 -0.23 -0.77
Daily Mail 1,383,932 -0.35 -6.62 61,418
The Sun on Sunday 1,270,669 -1.94 -9.68 125,510
The Mail on Sunday 1,176,754 -1.53 -8.88 56,413
London Evening Standard (free) 897,523 -0.15 -0.29
The Sunday Times 750,916 0.02 -5.88 88,652
Daily Mirror 587,803 -2.62 -19.87
Sunday Mirror 505,508 -2.18 -20.51
The Daily Telegraph 458,487 -1.57 0.67 67,015
The Times 440,481 -0.9 -0.49 93,467
Daily Star 401,616 -1.29 -11.23
Daily Express 365,469 -0.95 -7.63
The Sunday Telegraph 339,959 -1.39 -6.6 32,543
Sunday Express 316,445 -2.17 -8.31
i 259,534 -1.33 -3.5 60,362
Daily Star – Sunday 239,897 -3.26 -9.18
Sunday People 198,807 -3.77 -19.92
Financial Times 186,956 -2.87 -2.52 26,123
The Observer 175,879 -0.79 -7.58
The Guardian 146,753 -0.01 -7.75
Sunday Mail 145,757 -1.59 -15.8
Daily Record 138,560 -0.82 -14.17
Sunday Post 127,266 -2.39 -12.15 538
City AM (free) 90,820 -0.4 -0.59

UK national newspaper sales for November 2017 (source ABC)

