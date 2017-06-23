Johnston Press merges three local weeklies into single title

Johnston Press has informed newsagents that the Hemel Express, Berkhamsted & Tring Gazette and Hemel Hempstead Gazette have merged to form the Hemel Hempstead Gazette & Express.

The newly-formed weekly paper will be published on Wednesdays. The National Federation of Retail Newsagents has reproduced Johnston Press’s letter to newsagents on its website.

It said: “Please be aware that from week commencing May 29 the Hemel Gazette, Berkhamstead & Tring Gazette and the Hemel Express will be merged to form one publication. The new publication will be called the Hemel Hempstead Gazette & Express and will continue to be delivered every Wednesday.

“Please continue to keep the publication on sale for the entire week, as any unsold copies will be collected when your new edition is delivered.

In October 2015 the Johnston Press merged the Hebden Bridge Times and Todmorden News to form a single weekly and it did the same to the Dewsbury Reporter and Mirfield Reporter.