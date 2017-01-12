70 UK magazine titles - including Radio Times - bought by German publisher Hubert Burda Media

German magazine giant Hubert Burda Media has made a major move into the UK buying Radio Times publisher Immediate Media.

The UK group comprises around 70 magazine titles, has 1,350 staff and claims to sell 76m magazines a year and attract 35m monthly users online.

Other Immediate Media titles include: Olive, BBC Top Gear, BBC Good Food, BBC Focus and a variety of magazines for pre-schoolers tied into the CBeebies TV channel.

Munich-based Hubert Murda Media has 10,000 employees and is active around the world. It currently publishes a handful of specialist titles in the UK including Wedding Flowers and Your Home.

It previously published real-life titles Love It! and Full House! in the UK but sold them in 2012.

Immediate’s most recent annual profit figure is £40m (ebitda).

Immediate Media was formed in 2011 after the BBC sold its magazines division to Exponent Private Equity. It was combined with Magicalia and Origin publishing.

In 2014 Immediate paid £24m for Future Plc’s sport and magazine titles, including Cycling Plus, Simply Knitting and Mollie Makes.

Immediate claims that Radio Times, which has a weekly circulation of 668,000 copies, is the most profitable magazine in the UK.

Hubert Burda Media and Exponent have declined to disclose financial details of the transaction.

Hubert Burda chief executive Paul-Bernhard Kallen said: “Immediate Media is a great platform for print as well as digital consumer businesses in the UK.

“The successful management team brings strength and depth across publishing, technology and e-commerce and has built a growing, profitable company with a large and loyal customer base. We believe Burda and Immediate Media match perfectly – with regards to the business segments as well as to the entrepreneurial mindset of both companies.”

Immediate chief executive Tom Bureau said: “Since we formed Immediate with Exponent in 2011, we have created a dynamic, thriving business. We have grown revenues and profitability substantially, and have invested in people, technology and business models.

“The business is primed for further growth, and I am happy that we have found a partner that shares our vision for growth and innovation. Burda is an exciting, global business and we are happy to become part of their network of entrepreneurs.”

Immediate’s magazine titles:

220 Triathlon

Andy’s Amazing Adventures

BBC Countryfile Magazine

BBC Easy Cook

BBC Focus Magazine

BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine

BBC Good Food

BBC History Magazine

BBC Music

BBC Sky at Night Magazine

BBC Top Gear

BBC Wildlife Magazine

BikeRadar

Cardmaking and Papercraft

CBeebies ART

CBeebies Magazine

CBeebies Special

Clangers Magazine

Cross Stitch Crazy

Cross Stitch Gold

Cycling News

Cycling Plus

delicious

Discover TV

Gardens Illustrated

Girl Talk

Girl Talk Art

Go Jetters

Healthy Food Guide

Hey Duggee

History Revealed

hitched

Homes & Antiques

Horrible Histories

JewelleryMaker

Junior

Lonely Planet Traveller

Love Crochet

Love Knitting for Baby

Love Patchwork & Quilting

MadeForMums

Match of the Day

Mega

Mollie Makes

Mountain Biking UK

Octonauts

olive

Papercraft Inspirations

Perfect Wedding

Procycling

Quick Cards Made Easy

Radio Times Festival

Radio Times Magazine

RadioTimes.com

Simply Crochet

Simply Knitting

Simply Sewing

Something Special

Swashbuckle

The Knitter

The World of Cross Stitching

The Yarn Loop

Today’s Quilter

Top Of The Pops

Toybox

Urban Cyclist

What Mountain Bike

Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine

You & Your Wedding