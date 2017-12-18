5 News editor Rachel Corp to become acting editor of ITV News while Geoff Hill on medical leave

Editor of 5 News Rachel Corp had been promoted to deputy editor of ITV News.

Both news outlets are part of ITN.

Corp will join the newsroom in the New Year, initially as acting editor, while editor Geoff Hill is on medical leave.

As acting/ deputy editor, she will oversee the national TV news programmes, ITV News London, ITN-produced Tonight programmes, live specials and documentaries for ITV, network news and the newsroom’s digital operation.

ITV News editor Geoff Hill said: “This much-deserved appointment is a real homecoming for Rachel. She has already held key roles in the newsroom and joins us following a successful stint as editor of 5 News. Rachel is an outstanding journalist and leader and the newsroom simply could not be in better hands. I am really looking forward to working closely with her when I return.”

ITN is advertising for a 5 News editor.