All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
December 18, 2017

5 News editor Rachel Corp to become acting editor of ITV News while Geoff Hill on medical leave

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Editor of 5 News Rachel Corp had been promoted to deputy editor of ITV News.

Both news outlets are part of ITN.

Corp will join the newsroom in the New Year, initially as acting editor, while editor Geoff Hill is on medical leave.

As acting/ deputy editor, she will oversee the national TV news programmes, ITV News London, ITN-produced Tonight programmes, live specials and documentaries for ITV, network news  and the newsroom’s digital operation.

ITV News editor Geoff Hill said: “This much-deserved appointment is a real homecoming for Rachel. She has already held key roles in the newsroom and joins us following a successful stint as editor of 5 News. Rachel is an outstanding journalist and leader and the newsroom simply could not be in better hands. I am really looking forward to working closely with her when I return.”

ITN is advertising for a 5 News editor.

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

thirteen + 7 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Appleby sues BBC and Guardian for return of millions of Paradise Papers files which it says were taken in 'criminal act' Appleby sues BBC and Guardian for return of millions of Paradise Papers files which it says were taken in 'criminal act'
  2. More cutbacks on the cards at Panorama as BBC looks to save £1m from Current Affairs budget More cutbacks on the cards at Panorama as BBC looks to save £1m from Current Affairs budget
  3. All the photographs from the 2017 British Journalism Awards All the photographs from the 2017 British Journalism Awards
  4. Observer editor John Mulholland to become Guardian US editor Observer editor John Mulholland to become Guardian US editor
  5. IPSO Editors' Code: Mail secures change to privacy rules, publishers urged to reveal financial transparency policies IPSO Editors' Code: Mail secures change to privacy rules, publishers urged to reveal financial transparency policies

Latest Jobs

All the photographs from the 2017 British Journalism Awards
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE