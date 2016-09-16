All Sections

September 16, 2016

5 News editor Cristina Nicolotti Squires leaves ITN after 22 years to become Sky News director of content

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
Editor of 5 News Cristina Nicolotti Squires is leaving ITN to become director of content for Sky News.

The moves comes amid a major shake-up at the satellite broadcaster ahead of its move to new studios at its west London base in October.

She will be in charge of output across television, mobile, social media and radio and will also head up Sky News documentaries and special programmes.

Head of Sky News John Ryley said: “Cristina is one of the most accomplished and experienced people in the news industry. She has a strong record of leading and inspiring teams and making bold decisions. I know she will be a dynamic and creative force in the newsroom and I look forward to working with her.”

Nicolotti Squires said: “I have had the most amazing 22 years at ITN and been lucky enough to have been given some great opportunities. But it’s time for a new chapter in my career and I am delighted to be joining Sky News at a really exciting time in the development of news across all platforms.”

She will start her new role in January.

