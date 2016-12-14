40 journalists make the grade as senior reporters as number taking NQJ exam falls

Some 40 candidates out of 59 sitting the National Qualification in Journalism made the grade as senior reporters and achieved a pass after the November set of exams.

It was the lowest ever number to sit the NQJ (formerly called the NCE) reflecting a contraction in the regional newspaper industry.

In 2005/2006 some 535 reporters took the NCTJ senior journalist qualification.

In 2015/2016 the number taking this test fell to 216.

To pass the NQJ candidates must be successful in all four sections: interview, media law and practice, logbook and news report.

Chief examiner Steve Nelson said: “The low entry probably reflects the shrinking newspaper industry. However, it is expected that the number of candidates will show a small rise for the next sitting in March.

“The November sitting is always that bit more special for those candidates who achieve a pass because it makes for a fantastic early Christmas present.”

Those passing passing the NQJ: