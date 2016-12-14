All Sections

December 14, 2016

40 journalists make the grade as senior reporters as number taking NQJ exam falls

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
Some 40 candidates out of 59 sitting the National Qualification in Journalism made the grade as senior reporters and achieved a pass after the November set of exams.

It was the lowest ever number to sit the NQJ (formerly called the NCE) reflecting a contraction in the regional newspaper industry.

In 2005/2006 some 535 reporters took the NCTJ senior journalist qualification.

In 2015/2016 the number taking this test fell to 216.

To pass the NQJ candidates must be successful in all four sections: interview, media law and practice, logbook and news report.

Chief examiner Steve Nelson said: “The low entry probably reflects the shrinking newspaper industry. However, it is expected that the number of candidates will show a small rise for the next sitting in March.

“The November sitting is always that bit more special for those candidates who achieve a pass because it makes for a fantastic early Christmas present.”

Those passing passing the NQJ:

  • Philippa Allen-Kinross – Wimbledon Guardian
  • Lucy Ball – Buxton Advertiser
  • Jordan Bluer – Dover Express
  • Enfys Bosworth – Tivyside Advertiser
  • Georgina  Campbell – Oxford Mail
  • Victoria Castle – Kentish Express
  • Saul Cooke-Black Stroud – News & Journal
  • Dan  Cooper – Newbury Weekly News
  • Elaine Davies – Lincolnshire Echo
  • Grace Earl Weston – Worle & Somerset Mercury
  • Isobel Frodsham – Leicester Mercury
  • Alistair Grant – Edinburgh Evening News
  • Naomi  Herring – Oxford Mail
  • Amber Hicks – Swindon Advertiser
  • Louise Hill – Bracknell News
  • Daniel  Holland – The Bolton News
  • Rachel Howarth – Knutsford Guardian
  • Maria Hudd – Eastbourne Gazette
  • Charlotte Jones – Lincolnshire Echo
  • Simon  Leonard – Scunthorpe Evening Telegraph
  • Kenneth Lomas – Middlewich Guardian
  • Sarah Marshall – Doncaster Free Press
  • Connor McLoughlin – Henley Standard
  • Kate  McMullin – The Bolton News
  • Gemma Mitchell – East Anglian Daily Times
  • Rebecca Murphy – Eastern Daily Press
  • Tara O’Connor – Baylis Media
  • Christopher Ord – Newbury Weekly News
  • Jemma Page – Nottingham Evening Post
  • Alex  Peace – Dorset Echo
  • Lewis  Pennock – Bristol Evening Post
  • Matt Reason – East Anglian Daily Times
  • Candice Ritchie – Surrey Advertiser
  • George Ryan – Eastern Daily Press
  • Kit Sandeman – Burton Mail
  • Bethany Sharp – Southern Daily Echo
  • Gemma Sherlock – Lancaster Guardian
  • Hannah Somerville – Oxford Mail
  • Daniel Windham – Harrogate Advertiser
  • Ashleigh Withall-Prince – Ripley & Heanor News
  • Leanne Bagnall – The Sentinel.

