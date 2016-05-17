29 BBC journalists alleged to be earning more than PM's £150k salary named

News Corp-owned website Heat Street as revealed the names of 41 BBC stars it believes are paid more than the Prime Minister’s £150,000 salary.

This follows last week’s BBC white paper which suggests that in future the coporation only reveals the names of “talent” earning more than £450,000 a year (believed to be around ten people).

Among the 29 journalists named by Heat Street are Radio 4 PM presenter Eddie Mair, who said to earn £425,000 (a figure which the BBC reportedly says is “inaccurate”).

Other journalists named by Heat Street are:

Huw Edwards – News presenter

Fiona Bruce – News presenter/various TV programmes

Andrew Marr – Andrew Marr show/Radio 4 work

Mishal Husain – Radio 4 Today

Nick Robinson – Radio 4 Today

John Humphrys – Radio 4 Today

Justin Webb – Radio 4 Today

Sarah Montague – Radio 4 Today

Jim Naughtie – Radio 4 Today/Bookclub

Evan Davis – Newsnight

Emily Maitlis – Newsnight

Kirsty Wark – Newsnight

Clive Myrie – News presenter

Gavin Esler – News presenter

George Alagiah – News presenter

Laura Kuenssberg – Political editor

John Simpson – World Affairs editor

Sophie Raworth – News/current affairs presenter

Martha Kearney – Radio 4 presenter

Will Gompertz – Arts editor

Kamal Ahmed – Economics editor

James Landale – Diplomatic Correspondent

Reeta Chakrabarti – News presenter

Andrew Neil – Daily Politics/This Week presenter

Jane Hill – News presenter

Jon Sopel – North America editor

Sarah Smith – Scotland editor

Eddie Mair – Radio 4 PM

BBC spokesman told the website: “Given Heat Street has previously published wildly inaccurate claims on BBC pay despite being told it’s inaccurate, we’d suggest any further claims are taken with a large heap of salt. It is well known we pay less than other broadcasters – plenty of people have left us to earn more elsewhere. The BBC publishes data on the number and salaries of talent in news, radio, television and digital by broad bands in its annual report.”