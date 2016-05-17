29 BBC journalists alleged to be earning more than PM's £150k salary named

News Corp-owned website Heat Street as revealed the names of 41 BBC stars it believes are paid more than the Prime Minister’s £150,000 salary.
This follows last week’s BBC white paper which suggests that in future the coporation only reveals the names of “talent” earning more than £450,000 a year (believed to be around ten people).
Among the 29 journalists named by Heat Street are Radio 4 PM presenter Eddie Mair, who said to earn £425,000 (a figure which the BBC reportedly says is “inaccurate”).
Other journalists named by Heat Street are:
Huw Edwards – News presenter
Fiona Bruce – News presenter/various TV programmes
Andrew Marr – Andrew Marr show/Radio 4 work
Mishal Husain – Radio 4 Today
Nick Robinson – Radio 4 Today
John Humphrys – Radio 4 Today
Justin Webb – Radio 4 Today
Sarah Montague – Radio 4 Today
Jim Naughtie – Radio 4 Today/Bookclub
Evan Davis – Newsnight
Emily Maitlis – Newsnight
Kirsty Wark – Newsnight
Clive Myrie – News presenter
Gavin Esler – News presenter
George Alagiah – News presenter
Laura Kuenssberg – Political editor
John Simpson – World Affairs editor
Sophie Raworth – News/current affairs presenter
Martha Kearney – Radio 4 presenter
Will Gompertz – Arts editor
Kamal Ahmed – Economics editor
James Landale – Diplomatic Correspondent
Reeta Chakrabarti – News presenter
Andrew Neil – Daily Politics/This Week presenter
Jane Hill – News presenter
Jon Sopel – North America editor
Sarah Smith – Scotland editor
Eddie Mair – Radio 4 PM
BBC spokesman told the website: “Given Heat Street has previously published wildly inaccurate claims on BBC pay despite being told it’s inaccurate, we’d suggest any further claims are taken with a large heap of salt. It is well known we pay less than other broadcasters – plenty of people have left us to earn more elsewhere. The BBC publishes data on the number and salaries of talent in news, radio, television and digital by broad bands in its annual report.”
3 thoughts on “29 BBC journalists alleged to be earning more than PM's £150k salary named”
There is an entitlement culture at the BBC, none better to exemplify this than Kirsty Wark. Barely understandable with her glotteral swallowing, poor interviewing technique and faintly developed cultural presumptions. Thank goodness for Evan Davies and the other Newsnight personnel. And we’ll done to Paxman in recognising his useful days were over.
Kamal as an economist ? No, he clearly isn’t.
Having a dislike or non-comprehension of the Scottish accent (as spoken by Kirsty Wark) is hardly a solid basis for an argument about ‘an entitlement culture’ within the BBC. People are employed by the BBC to do whatever their remit entails. The media marketplace, like any other, sets the salaries. There are plenty of environments within the world of work where individuals are paid astronomical sums of money which don’t appear to correlate with the actual requirements of their job. So what? It’s not going to change. And as for the Scots…