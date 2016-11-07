2016 British Journalism Awards finalists revealed: 'A timely reminder of the good journalists do'

The finalists for the 2016 British Journalism Awards for public interest journalism sponsored by Heineken have been announced by Press Gazette.

The selection of the final shortlists follows two days of deliberations by the 49 British Journalism Awards judges (full list here).

The awards are open to all journalists wherever they work. This year they attracted some 500 entries with every major national news publisher and broadcaster taking part.

There were also a huge number of entries from the regional press, digital-only publishers and specialist media.

Press Gazette editor and chairman of judges Dominic Ponsford said: “Supervising the judging of this year’s entries was a daunting responsibility. But I also found it to be an inspiring reminder of the fact that I work in an amazing industry which does a huge amount of good in the world.

“The judges, and the finalists, span the broad range of UK new media titles. Each judging panel included representatives from a wide variety of media and in every category the judges were able to achieve agreement on which entries deserved to be finalists.

“The overall standard of entries was so high that making it on to the final shortlists is an extremely impressive achievement in itself.

“With online business models under renewed attack this year from Google and Facebook, and the Government again looking at media regulation, the work showcased by the British Journalism Awards is a timely reminder of the good journalists across all media do for society.”

The winners of the 2016 British Journalism Awards will be announced at Stationers’ Hall in London on the evening of 6 December. All shortlisted entrants (and their editors) will receive a complimentary invitation to the awards.

There are no shortlists for Journalist of the Year and the Marie Colvin Award, the winners of these prizes will be announced on the night.

Campaign of the Year

The Sunday Mirror for: Time To Change , mental health campaign

, mental health campaign Birmingham Mail, Andy Richards , for: Birmingham pub bombings inquest campaign

, for: Birmingham pub bombings inquest campaign i, Emily Dugan, for: Campaign against the Criminal Courts Charge

for: Campaign against the Criminal Courts Charge Mail on Sunday for: End the £12bn foreign aid madness

for: End the £12bn foreign aid madness Sunday People , Martyn Halle, for: ‘Go home unless you are dying’, campaign exposing shortcomings at North Middlesex Hospital

, Martyn Halle, for: ‘Go home unless you are dying’, campaign exposing shortcomings at North Middlesex Hospital Daily Mail, Sean Poulter, for: Ban the toxic beads now.

Popular Journalism

Scoop of the Year

Photojournalism

Getty Images, Carl Court:

Getty Images, Jeff J Mitchell:

The Sunday Times, Justin Sutcliffe:

Mail on Sunday, Philip Ide:

Press Association, Stefan Rousseau:

The Telegraph, Eddie Mulholland:

Digital Innovation

Investigation of the Year

New Journalist of the Year

Anna Collinson, BBC Newsbeat

Camilla Turner, The Daily Telegraph

Louise Callaghan, The Sunday Times

Miranda Johnson, The Economist

Mirren Gidda, Newsweek Europe

Ross Kempsell, Flynet News

Will Hazell, Health Service Journal

Zia Weisse, freelance for The Sunday Times and Telegraph.

Foreign Affairs Journalism

Mail on Sunday, Ian Birrell

The Guardian, Angelique Chrisafis

BBC Newsnight, Gabriel Gatehouse

Channel 4 News, Waad Al-Khatib

Financial Times, Erica Solomon and Sam Jones

BBC World Service Team – Chloe Hadjimatheou, Richard Knight, Faisal Irshaid, Amanda Gunn, Tony Jolliffe, Wael Toubaji, for: Islamic State’s most wanted

The Observer, Emma Graham-Harrison

Daily and Sunday Mirror, Emily Retter.

