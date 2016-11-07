2016 British Journalism Awards finalists revealed: 'A timely reminder of the good journalists do'

The finalists for the 2016 British Journalism Awards for public interest journalism sponsored by Heineken have been announced by Press Gazette.
The selection of the final shortlists follows two days of deliberations by the 49 British Journalism Awards judges (full list here).
The awards are open to all journalists wherever they work. This year they attracted some 500 entries with every major national news publisher and broadcaster taking part.
There were also a huge number of entries from the regional press, digital-only publishers and specialist media.
Press Gazette editor and chairman of judges Dominic Ponsford said: “Supervising the judging of this year’s entries was a daunting responsibility. But I also found it to be an inspiring reminder of the fact that I work in an amazing industry which does a huge amount of good in the world.
“The judges, and the finalists, span the broad range of UK new media titles. Each judging panel included representatives from a wide variety of media and in every category the judges were able to achieve agreement on which entries deserved to be finalists.
“The overall standard of entries was so high that making it on to the final shortlists is an extremely impressive achievement in itself.
“With online business models under renewed attack this year from Google and Facebook, and the Government again looking at media regulation, the work showcased by the British Journalism Awards is a timely reminder of the good journalists across all media do for society.”
The winners of the 2016 British Journalism Awards will be announced at Stationers’ Hall in London on the evening of 6 December. All shortlisted entrants (and their editors) will receive a complimentary invitation to the awards.
There are no shortlists for Journalist of the Year and the Marie Colvin Award, the winners of these prizes will be announced on the night.
Local Heroes
- Birmingham Mail, Andy Richards, for the campaign to resume the Birmingham pub bombing victims’ inquests
- Yellow Advertiser, Charles Thomson, for: Probe into Essex child abuse claims, Fourth whistleblower to cooperate with Essex Police review of alleged Shoebury child abuse cover-up and Paedophile at centre of Shoebury review has been convicted 10 times in the last three years
- Birmingham Mail, Jeanette Oldham, for: Trust spent £1m treating NHS patients at private clinic run by its own consultants, 7-month x-ray backlog and Schoolgirl abused by 100 men in two years
- Manchester Evening News, Jennifer Williams, for: Scandalous failings: The terrible truth about our biggest hospital trust, One freezing morning in Manchester, meet the people sleeping rough on our streets and Seven reasons it’s time to FINALLY sort out Piccadilly Gardens
- BBC Birmingham – Inside Out West Midlands, Jonathan Gibson, for: The girl who died was my daughter, Why I sell my breast milk to strangers and Investigation into Midlands parking company
- The Yorkshire Post, Rob Parsons, for: Links revealed between police ‘cover-ups, five years apart, Three decades on, calls for a full Orgreave probe grow ever louder and Ex-Leeds boss tells of torture and abuse in Dubai.
Business, Finance and Economics Journalism
Sponsored by TSB
- The Guardian, Simon Goodley, for: Revealed: how Sports Direct effectively pays below minimum wage, A day at ‘the gulag’: what it’s like to work at Sports Direct’s warehouse and Sports Direct warehouse workers to receive back pay
- The Sunday Times, Oliver Shah, for: Close to the rocks, BHS on brink as rescue talks fail and My battle with the bullying billionaire
- Wall Street Journal, David Enrich, for: The Unraveling of Tom Hayes
- BBC Panorama – Richard Cookson, Richard Bilton, Andrew Head – for: The secrets of big tobacco revealed
- Financial Times, Richard Milne, for: The Volkswagen scandal
- The Times, Billy Kenber, for: ‘Extortionate’ prices add £260m to NHS drug bill, Drug ‘profiteers’ face fines and Huge price rise forces NHS
to ditch life-changing drug.
Specialist Journalism
- Sunday Times security correspondent Richard Kerbaj for:
I loved my terrorrist son but I’m relieved he’s dead, ‘Jihadi Jack’ first white British boy to join Isis and ‘Jidadi Sid’ told sister: I’ll die for Isis
- BBC news social affairs correspondent Alison Holt (with producer Callum May and India Pollock) for reports on: the death of an eight-year-old from scurvy and the crisis in care for severely disabled children and the elderly.
- Buzzfeed LGBT editor Patrick Strudwick for: This British Man’s Husband Died On Honeymoon But Australia Refuses To Recognise Their Marriage, This Is What Happens When You Report Historical Sexual Abuse To The Police and Revealed: The Lavish Spending That Brought Down Britain’s Only LGBT Domestic Abuse Charity
- Health Service Journal patient safety correspondent Shaun Lintern, for: Watchdog resigns over deputy’s sexual harassment cover-up, Investigations launched into Stafford Hospital death ‘cover up‘ and Huge leak reveals BMA plan to ‘draw out’ junior doctors dispute
- Daily Mail defence correspondent Larisa Brown for: End witch-hunt of our soldiers, MoD pays Iraqi agent £40,000 a year to gather evidence against OUR soldiers and Defeat of Iraq war vultures
- Schools Week, John Dickens, for: Failing academies left to get on with it, Who will pick up the PFI tab? and Elite private schools named in damning inspection file
- Police Oracle, Ian Weinfass for: Reward for federated ranks lacking in honours system, Policing legitimacy at risk due to lack of diversity says crime commissioner and Most chief constables were the only candidate for the job last year
- The New European.
Politics Journalism
- BBC News – Anthony Reuben, Alexis Condon, Tamara Kovacevic, Peter Barnes, Deirdre Finnerty, Beth Sagar-Fenton, Shelley Phelps – for Reality Check
- Channel 4 News – FactCheck, FactCheck team, for: Does the EU really cost £350m a week? Express goes bananas over the EU and Will prices rise if we leave the EU?
- Vice News, Ben Ferguson and Phil Pendlebury, for: Jeremy Corbyn: The Outsider
- The Observer, Daniel Boffey, for: I’m staying put, insists defiant Corbyn as Hilary Benn plots ‘overwhelming’ revolt, Fury over Tory battle to protect Google’s £30bn island tax haven and Leak reveals scale of mental health crisis
- The Daily Telegraph, Ben Riley-Smith, for: Corbyn’s rail stunt hits the buffers, Revealed: UK border meltdown and May to lift ban on grammar schools
- Buzzfeed UK, Jim Waterson, for: EU referendum town hall debates, Former BNP Member Has Given £600,000 To Vote Leave and Anti-EU music festival cancelled after BuzzFeed reveals the bands support Remain
- BBC News, Laura Kuenssberg, for: Andrew Leadsom standing aside in Tory leadership race, Brendan Cox interview and President Xi/David Cameron press conference
- Guido Fawkes, Alex Wickham and Paul Staines, for: – Labour MP: Israelis should face transportation out of Middle East, Two more Labour councillors rant about ‘Jews’ and Naz Shah runs charity with anti-Islamic Labour councillor
- The Times, Rachel Sylvester, for: Being a mother gives me edge on May—Leadsom, As Labour splits, a new party is emerging and Gove picks cabinet fight over deal with Saudis.
Sports Journalism
Sponsored by St Mary’s Twickenham University
- Buzzfeed News and BBC – Heidi Blake, John Templon and Simon Cox – for: The Tennis Racket
- BBC Panorama, James Oliver and Mark Daly, for: Seb Coe and the Corruption Scandal
- The Sunday Times – Jonathan Calvert, George Arbuthnott and David Collins – for: British doctor claims he doped 150 sports stars, 2012 medallists ‘paid bribes’ to be at Games and Athletics cheats run to the hills for blood-dope boost
- Daily Mail, Martha Kelner, for: Axed star Jess claims British Cycling
chief told her to ‘go and have a baby’, Gimps and wobblies is what he called them and Coach Sutton quits after bullying and sexism claims
- Daily Mail, Matt Lawton, for: Golden girl in drug ban drama, Coe ‘misled
MPs over doping at Olympics’ and Now GB cyclist fails drugs test
- The Guardian, Owen Gibson, for: Olympic boxing hit by allegations of corruption and malpractice and Questions over €1.3m Tokyo 2020
bid payment.
Science and Technology Journalism
Sponsored by Astellas
- The Times, Billy Kenber, for: ‘Extortionate’ prices add £260m to NHS drug bill, Drug ‘profiteers’ face fines and Huge price rise forces NHS
to ditch life-changing drug
- BBC News at Six, David Brown and Gabriella O’Donnell, for: In the Mind
- The BMJ, Gareth Iacobucci, for: Public health—the frontline cuts begin and Exposed: The conflicts of interest at the heart of GP commissioning
- The Daily Telegraph, Laura Donnelly, for: Patients ‘punished’ for calling 111, 25 deaths blamed on NHS 111 scandal and Patients died in 111 ambulance scandal
- The Economist, Natasha Loder, for: Why cancer has not been cured, Adding ages: The fight to cheat death is hotting up and Concussion: Bang to rights
- Daily Mirror, Warren Manger, for: Three heroes of ’66 have alzheimer’s, Martin struggles every day… it’s why the lads must be knighted now and 300 football heroes hit by Alzheimer’s.
Campaign of the Year
Sponsored by Bournemouth University
- The Sunday Mirror for: Time To Change, mental health campaign
- Birmingham Mail, Andy Richards, for: Birmingham pub bombings inquest campaign
- i, Emily Dugan, for: Campaign against the Criminal Courts Charge
- Mail on Sunday for: End the £12bn foreign aid madness
- Sunday People, Martyn Halle, for: ‘Go home unless you are dying’, campaign exposing shortcomings at North Middlesex Hospital
- Daily Mail, Sean Poulter, for: Ban the toxic beads now.
Popular Journalism
- The Sun, Dan Jones, for: Bung charity’s £47m OAP deals, Sun victory as Age UK caves in and Taking the OAP: Charity punts dearer power to old
- Daily Mirror, Martin Bagot, for: Killer in the kitchen: tumble dryer fires investigation
- The Sun, Rob Pattinson, for: Zafire trap, investigation into Vauxhall Zafira car fires
- Daily Mirror, Ros Wynne Jones, for: Real Britain
- Mail on Sunday, David Rose, for: ‘Jihadis must get the hell out of Britain‘ – my story, by Shaker Aamer
- Ian Birrell, Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, for: The cruelty of social
workers who sneer at middle-class parents, A grieving mother branded ‘a
vindictive cow’ and Agony of losing both our ‘stupid boys’ in one night to ecstasy bought on the dark web.
Scoop of the Year
- Daily Telegraph, Charles Moore, for: My secret father, DNA tests reveal Archbishop of Canterbury’s astonishing family past
- Sky News, Stuart Ramsay, for: IS Files
- The Sun, Dan Jones, for: Taking the OAP – Charity punts dearer power to the old
- Buzzfeed News and the BBC – Heidi Blake, John Templon and Simon Cox – for: The Tennis Racket
- The Guardian, James Grierson, for: Police investigating bullying claims after young Tory’s death
- The Sunday Times, Oliver Shah, for: 11,000 jobs at risk as BHS teeters on brink
- Health Service Journal, Shaun Lintern, for: Huge leak reveals BMA plan to ‘draw out’ junior doctors dispute.
Photojournalism
Sponsored by The Mega Agency
Getty Images, Carl Court:
Getty Images, Jeff J Mitchell:
The Sunday Times, Justin Sutcliffe:
Mail on Sunday, Philip Ide:
Press Association, Stefan Rousseau:
The Telegraph, Eddie Mulholland:
Digital Innovation
Sponsored by NEWSTAG
- BBC News: Cost of Care
- The Ferret – Billy Briggs, Rob Edwards, Peter Geoghegan, Rachel Hamada, Ally Tibbitt
- Private Eye, Christian Eriksson and Richard Brooks, for: Selling England (and Wales) by the pound – UK tax haven map
- TechRadar, James Rivington, for: Buying guides and e-commerce innovation
- The Conversation, Stephen Khan
- TheGuardian.com for: 6X9 – A virtual experience of solitary confinement
- The Times and Sunday Times for: Edition-based online publishing and building a sustainable digital business model
- Buzzfeed UK – Tom Phillips, Paul Curry, Chris Applegate – for: Facebook Live, Refugee’s Whatsapp diary and The Science of the Lambs.
Investigation of the Year
- BBC 5 Live – Adrian Goldberg, Gail Champion, Carl Johnston, Claire Savage – for: School sex crime reports in UK top 5,500 in three years
- Sky News, Stuart Ramsay, for: IS Files
- The Sun, Dan Jones, for: Age UK and E.ON investigation
- Financial Times, Erika Solomon and Sam Jones, for: Inside ISIS Inc
- Daily Mail – Katherine Faulkner, Paul Bentley, Lucy Osborne – for: New shame of the charities, investigation into sale of personal data
- The Sunday Times, Oliver Shah, for: Philip Green and BHS investigation
- BBC Panorama – Richard Bilton, James Oliver, Jonathan Coffey, David Thompson, Andrew Head for: Tax Havens of the Rich and Powerful Exposed
- Private Eye, Richard Brooks and Christian Eriksson, for: Selling England (and Wales) by the pound, investigation into 100,000 properties bought by offshore companies
- The Guardian for: The Panama Papers.
New Journalist of the Year
Sponsored by Stationers’ Crown Woods Academy
- Anna Collinson, BBC Newsbeat
- Camilla Turner, The Daily Telegraph
- Louise Callaghan, The Sunday Times
- Miranda Johnson, The Economist
- Mirren Gidda, Newsweek Europe
- Ross Kempsell, Flynet News
- Will Hazell, Health Service Journal
- Zia Weisse, freelance for The Sunday Times and Telegraph.
Foreign Affairs Journalism
- Mail on Sunday, Ian Birrell
- The Guardian, Angelique Chrisafis
- BBC Newsnight, Gabriel Gatehouse
- Channel 4 News, Waad Al-Khatib
- Financial Times, Erica Solomon and Sam Jones
- BBC World Service Team – Chloe Hadjimatheou, Richard Knight, Faisal Irshaid, Amanda Gunn, Tony Jolliffe, Wael Toubaji, for: Islamic State’s most wanted
- The Observer, Emma Graham-Harrison
- Daily and Sunday Mirror, Emily Retter.
The British Jouralism Awards are sponsored by: