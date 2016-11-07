All Sections

November 7, 2016

2016 British Journalism Awards finalists revealed: 'A timely reminder of the good journalists do'

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
bja_logo

The finalists for the 2016 British Journalism Awards for public interest journalism sponsored by Heineken have been announced by Press Gazette.

The selection of the final shortlists follows two days of deliberations by the 49 British Journalism Awards judges (full list here).

The awards are open to all journalists wherever they work. This year they attracted some 500 entries with every major national news publisher and broadcaster taking part.

There were also a huge number of entries from the regional press, digital-only publishers and specialist media.

Press Gazette editor and chairman of judges Dominic Ponsford said: “Supervising the judging of this year’s entries was a daunting responsibility. But I also found it to be an inspiring reminder of the fact that I work in an amazing industry which does a huge amount of good in the world.

“The judges, and the finalists, span the broad range of UK new media titles. Each judging panel included representatives from a wide variety of media and in every category the judges were able to achieve agreement on which entries deserved to be finalists.

“The overall standard of entries was so high that making it on to the final shortlists is an extremely impressive achievement in itself.

“With online business models under renewed attack this year from Google and Facebook, and the Government again looking at media regulation, the work showcased by the British Journalism Awards is a timely reminder of the good journalists across all media do for society.”

The winners of the 2016 British Journalism Awards will be announced at Stationers’ Hall in London on the evening of 6 December. All shortlisted entrants (and their editors) will receive a complimentary invitation to the awards.

There are no shortlists for Journalist of the Year and the Marie Colvin Award, the winners of these prizes will be announced on the night.

Local Heroes

Business, Finance and Economics Journalism

Sponsored by TSB

Specialist Journalism

Politics Journalism

Sports Journalism

Sponsored by St Mary’s Twickenham University

Science and Technology Journalism

Sponsored by Astellas

Campaign of the Year

Sponsored by Bournemouth University
  • The Sunday Mirror for: Time To Change, mental health campaign
  • Birmingham Mail, Andy Richards, for: Birmingham pub bombings inquest campaign
  • i, Emily Dugan, for: Campaign against the Criminal Courts Charge
  • Mail on Sunday for: End the £12bn foreign aid madness
  • Sunday People, Martyn Halle, for: ‘Go home unless you are dying’, campaign exposing shortcomings at North Middlesex Hospital
  • Daily Mail, Sean Poulter, for: Ban the toxic beads now.

Popular Journalism

Scoop of the Year

Photojournalism

Sponsored by The Mega Agency

Getty Images, Carl Court:

carl_court_getty_images

Getty Images, Jeff J Mitchell:

jeff_micthel_getty

The Sunday Times, Justin Sutcliffe:

sunday_times_justincesuntclf

Mail on Sunday, Philip Ide:

mos_ide

Press Association, Stefan Rousseau:

rousseua

The Telegraph, Eddie Mulholland:

eddie_m

Digital Innovation

Sponsored by NEWSTAG

Investigation of the Year

New Journalist of the Year

Sponsored by Stationers’ Crown Woods Academy
  • Anna Collinson, BBC Newsbeat
  • Camilla Turner, The Daily Telegraph
  • Louise Callaghan, The Sunday Times
  • Miranda Johnson, The Economist
  • Mirren Gidda, Newsweek Europe
  • Ross Kempsell, Flynet News
  • Will Hazell, Health Service Journal
  • Zia Weisse, freelance for The Sunday Times and Telegraph.

Foreign Affairs Journalism

  • Mail on Sunday, Ian Birrell
  • The Guardian, Angelique Chrisafis
  • BBC Newsnight, Gabriel Gatehouse
  • Channel 4 News, Waad Al-Khatib
  • Financial Times, Erica Solomon and Sam Jones
  • BBC World Service Team – Chloe Hadjimatheou, Richard Knight, Faisal Irshaid, Amanda Gunn, Tony Jolliffe, Wael Toubaji, for: Islamic State’s most wanted
  • The Observer, Emma Graham-Harrison 
  • Daily and Sunday Mirror, Emily Retter.

The British Jouralism Awards are sponsored by:

Heineken

                                                       

Reporters Without Borders
Astellas

 

THE MEGA AGENCY
London City Airport Ltd

Bournemouth University

Newstag

St Mary’s
Business Economics and Finances

GJobs

stationers

stationers1

