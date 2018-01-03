19 Dennis titles (but not The Week) become available on 'Spotify for magazines' Readly

The self-proclaimed ‘Spotify for magazines’, Readly, has started 2018 with a major UK deal as it signed up 19 titles from Dennis.

Readly is a subscription-based magazine platform, similar to the Apple newsstand. However, instead of paying for individual magazine subscriptions, Readly charges a £7.99 monthly fee, similar to music or video streaming sites; this allows users to access its entire portfolio.

Dennis will join more than 600 other UK titles and over 1000 international magazines. Some of the new brands available include Men’s Fitness, Pc Pro, evo, Digital SLR Photography Magazine and Minecraft World.

The following Dennis titles are going on to Readly. The list does not include flagship Dennis title The Week, which has a print circulation of more than 200,000.

Computeractive

BikesEtc

evo

Minecraft World

Web User

CrossStitcher

Vantage

PC Pro

Men’s Fitness

Land Rover Monthly

Health & Fitness

Fortean Times

Digital SLR Photography Magazine

Enzo

Cyclist

Custom PC

Computer Shopper

Octane

Viz,

Ranj Begley, Readly UK’s managing director, said: “Dennis is known for being cutting edge in its marketing techniques and content delivery. So, their commitment to Readly with such a wide range of titles is a real vote of confidence in what we are doing and the market access we are delivering. The Dennis brands add real depth to our consumer offer. We are thrilled to have them on board.”

Jude Kempton, head of digital marketing at Dennis, thinks there is a “big opportunity” for publishers with platforms such as Readly.

“Our multi-platform approach is built around delivering what our audiences want, whether that is print, web or digital editions… They are reaching a new, broader audience which we might otherwise find hard to hit cost-effectively.”