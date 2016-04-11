11 new jobs for journalists including: Telegraph, Bloomberg and FE Week

Promoted jobs

Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) is calling for a news editor/senior writer (Up to £27K). Along with good communication and interpersonal skills, you shall have three years experience in writing and editing, social media awareness, plus fine knowledge/expertise in engineering consultancy and analytics.

Location: London.

Closing date: April 22.

Globe Business Media Group has vacancy for researcher and writer (£20K). Besides experience in research and good communication skills, you will write succinct, engaging and accurate copy for our publications. Office experience and legal knowledge would be beneficial.

Location: London.

Closing date: April 24.

Telegraph Media Group is searching for SEO and social media editor. Equipped with excellent communication and presentation skills alongside good understanding of content production, you will also be social media savvy with good working knowledge of SEO.

Location: London.

Closing date: April 24.

Senior SEO and social media editor wanted for Telegraph Media Group. In addition to having command over English and good understanding of content production, you must have excellent working knowledge of news SEO and social media and Line management experience.

Location: London.

Closing date: April 24.

Newton Media Group seeks reporter/journalist (£15K-£22K). You must be an experienced journalist with scientific or legal/?business writing background, good research skills and social media savvy, supported by excellent written English coupled with a talent for writing news and features.

Location: Bromley.

News and features writer (£28K) wanted for Progressive Digital Media. You shall have demonstrable writing experience for business magazines, along with news and feature writing skills, knowledge of page layout and InDesign, and good proofing skills.

Location: London.

FE Week is looking for editor. Besides ensuring the smooth running of our online and print editions, you will successfully produce our weekly printed newspaper, have a talent for headline writing, rewriting and style checking, and good knowledge of social media.

Location: Greenwich.

Closing date: April 29.

Bloomberg requires social velocity editor. Apart from being a social media pro possessing a strong news sense and superb writing and editing skills, you will also have great knowledge of global politics, economy, financial markets and business.

Location: London.

Closing date: May 1.

Writer/editor (£35K) needed for Save The Children. You are a graduate with good communication (written and verbal) skills and work experience in charities or the NGO sector. Possessing an eagle eye for detail, you will write copies in an easily accessible and motivating language.

Location: London.

Closing date: April 17.

Features writer (£22K-£23.5K) wanted. Alongside a passion for the retail sector, you must have experience in writing for a B2B magazine; ideally over a weekly title. As an expert networker you must also have knowledge of social media and digital content.

Location: London.

Closing date: May 5.

RT UK has vacancy for a web journalist. You will be a graduate with two years’ experience in TV/newspaper/web journalism. Apart from possessing good communication (written and verbal) skills, you will also have excellent knowledge of social media.

Location: London.

Closing date: April 30.